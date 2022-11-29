SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. — The Nicholas County Board of Education has approved a bid to build new schools in Richwood more than six years after the June 2016 flood.
The approval of a $42.5 million bid came on a unanimous vote Monday night.
Richwood High School students have been attending classes in portable buildings in Craigsville since the fall of 2016. The bid approved Monday will pay for the construction of a K-12 complex that will renovate Cherry River Elementary School in Richwood and add facilities for middle and high school students on the same property.
The project had to be redrawn and then rebid because of how inflation has driven up the costs. The actual ceremonial groundbreaking for the project was in June 2020, but there have been a lot of delays since then including the pandemic.
The federal government through FEMA is paying for most of the project. Perrine said that’s great but it also comes with additional bureaucracy that has slowed down the project.
The Nicholas County BOE also approved architectural plans for the Glade Creek site at Monday’s meeting. The site will be the home of a new Summersville Middle School, Nicholas County High School and county technical education center.
Perrine said the plans will next go to the West Virginia School Building Authority and then hopefully out to bid.
https://wvmetronews.com/2022/11/29/construction-bid-approved-for-new-schools-in-richwood/
