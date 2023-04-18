Charleston, W.Va. – The Faculty Merit Foundation has named Concord University’s Joseph L. Allen, Ph.D., as its 2022 Professor of the Year.
The foundation presented the award on Tuesday during a banquet in the Great Hall of the Culture Center in Charleston.
Four Professor of the Year finalists also were recognized: Cheryl Fleming McKinney, CPA, CGMA, professor of business, Glenville State University; Deanna Schmitt, Ph.D., associate professor of biological sciences, West Liberty University; Stephanie Slocum-Schaffer, Ph.D., professor of political science, global studies, and geography, Shepherd University; and Peter J. Ward, Ph.D., professor of biomedical sciences, West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Allen is Concord University’s first Distinguished Professor of Geology. In 1988, he earned his bachelor’s degree in geological sciences from Michigan State University, his master’s degree in geology from East Carolina University in 1990 and his doctoral degree in geological sciences from the University of Kentucky in 1994.
Since joining Concord’s faculty in 1998, Dr. Allen has taught geology classes at the basic and advanced levels, including courses for nonmajors and freshmen. He chairs the university’s Department of Physical and Environmental Sciences, a role he served from 1998-2006 and again from 2014 to the present. Allen also has chaired the Division of Science, Mathematics, and Health (2002-2014).
Allen has been published in a wide variety of education-based and scientific journals.
A $10,000 cash award is given to the candidate selected as Professor of the Year, with smaller awards to the other finalists.
