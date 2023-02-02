charleston, w,va. – Two professors, one at Concord University and the other at the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine, have been named finalists for professor of the year.
The Faculty Merit Foundation of West Virginia honors an outstanding faculty member from a West Virginia college or university each year. The five finalists selected for the 2022 honor are: Joseph L. Allen, Ph.D., Professor of Physical and Environmental Sciences, Concord University; Cheryl Fleming McKinney, CPA, CGMA, Professor of Business, Glenville State University; Deanna Schmitt, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Biological Sciences, West Liberty University; Stephanie A. Slocum-Schaffer, Ph.D., Professor of Political Science, Global Studies & Geography, Shepherd University; Peter J. Ward, Ph.D., Professor of Biomedical Sciences, West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine.
Interviews with the five candidates are scheduled for Feb. 21. Traditionally, finalists are honored at a springtime banquet in Charleston, where the professor of the year is announced. Plans for this year’s banquet are underway, but a date and time have not been determined.
The Faculty Merit Foundation was created in 1984 to provide a means to recognize and reward innovation and creativity among the faculties of West Virginia’s public and private colleges and universities. A $10,000 cash award is given to the candidate selected as professor of the year, with smaller awards to the other finalists.
