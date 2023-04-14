athens, w.va. – Students in several classes at Concord University are teaming up with Premier Wrestling and CU’s president’s office to host Wrestling in the Valley on April 26.
The event, featuring wrestling greats such as Jeff James, will take place behind the Jean and Jerry L. Beasley Student Center in “the valley” from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. Admission is free, and the public is welcome to attend.
All seating will be on the lawn. Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket or chair to enjoy the outdoor entertainment.
In the event of uncooperative weather, the event will be moved to the Student Center ballroom, located on the third floor.
This is the second year that students are bringing Premier Wrestling to Concord. Last year, it was one of the highest attended events on campus, loved by students and community members.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.