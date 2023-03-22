athens, w.va. – Harry Potter fans, people who enjoy a good laugh – or anybody who can relate to going to school, trying to make friends, and not being very popular – may enjoy Concord University’s spring show.
"Puffs, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic," an award-winning off-Broadway show written by Matt Cox, follows the less popular students of the “Puff” house, the students who sat beside the ones determined to change the world. While Harry Potter was battling evil, other witches and wizards were just trying to find their place. This is their story.
“This production shows Concord Theatre’s continued dedication to growing community involvement,” said Logan Reagan, assistant professor of theater, in a press release from the school. “In addition to the more than 20 students involved, we also have two Concord staff members and three community members participating.”
"Puffs" will run April 20-22 beginning at 7 p.m. and on April 23 at 2 p.m. in the H.C. Paul Theatre of the Alexander Fine Arts Center. The cost to attend is $5 for the community; faculty, staff, and students will not be charged admission. This show is recommended for audiences age 12 and up. Reservations are encouraged. Contact Logan Reagan at 304-384-5259 or through email at lreagan@concord.edu.
