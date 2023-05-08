athens, w.va. – Eight Concord University students worked with Dr. Tom Saladyga, associate professor of geography, to describe a previously undocumented old-growth forest near Fayetteville, W.Va.
Their work was recently published as a National Park Service Technical Report titled “Documenting remnant old growth at New River Gorge National Park & Preserve: A pre-industrial legacy forest at the Burnwood area.”
“This report provides the first detailed assessment of old growth at New River Gorge National Park & Preserve and in southern West Virginia in general,” a summary of the report states. “Large-diameter tree density and coarse woody debris (CWD) volume were within the range of values reported for eastern old-growth forests, while tree age surpassed 300 years in some cases.”
The report continued, “The forest, however, is not characterized by the ‘pristine’ conditions often ascribed to old growth. Fire and then fire exclusion, invasive pests and pathogens, and climate change have and will continue to collectively shape the future of this preindustrial legacy forest.”
Students who contributed to the research are: Ricardo Chinea-Pegler, Madison Cook, Madison Cook, Haidyn DePinho, Keiley Dudding, Joey Duffer, Mitchell Roush and Andrew Trump.
