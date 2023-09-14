athens, w.va. – Delta Mu Delta, the International Honor Society in Business, has recognized the Omicron Psi Chapter at Concord University as a Star Chapter.
The Star Chapter award is presented each year to outstanding chapters that meet or exceed the Honor Society’s standards.
During the fall semester each year, the top junior and senior business students are invited to join the business honor society. To be eligible for membership, the students must be in the top 20 percent of their class in the Business Department. Invitations have gone out to 16 students to become new members for the upcoming year. Membership in the Honor Society is lifelong and provides scholarship opportunities and other benefits.
The Omicron Psi Chapter at Concord was inducted and began operating in Fall 2020. The chapter completes service projects during the year for both the university and the local community which are required for the Star Chapter award. This is the third year in a row that Concord’s chapter has won this award.
