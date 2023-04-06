athens, w.va. – The Concord University social work program has received a grant from the U.S. Department of Education Mental Health Service Professionals Demonstration Program totaling more than $4.7 million over five years. The funding will expand the number of mental health providers in West Virginia’s public school system by creating a CU in Schools program.
Over the five-year grant period, CU in Schools will place 40 advanced-standing Masters in Social Work students in high-need local education agencies across the state to complete their advanced-year field placements. The program will pay tuition and stipend for all CU in Schools participants, and as an incentive for education agencies to employ program participants who have met all requirements, CU in Schools will pay a stipend toward the student’s first year of employment in the school system.
U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced this year’s grant award on March 28. West Virginia University also received an award.
According to the National Association of Social Workers and affirmed by the WVDE, social workers provide services to school systems including, but not limited to, crisis management, advocating for students, providing case management, assessment of student and family needs, and therapeutic interventions related to mental health and substance misuse.
