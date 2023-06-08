ATHENS, W.Va. – Concord University President Kendra Boggess has been inducted into West Virginia Executive magazine’s Sharp Shooters Class of 2023, recognized, along with the other members of this year’s class, at a reception at the WV Cultural Center and State Museum in Charleston on May 30.
The award is presented to West Virginians 44 years of age or older who have been in their West Virginia-based position for at least five years and have a record of active participation in community service and philanthropic efforts.
Boggess is Concord University’s 12th president. She was appointed by the Board of Governors on April 22, 2014, after serving as interim president for just over one year. She brings nearly three decades of serving Concord in academics and administration to the presidency. Throughout her career, she has served on numerous national, state, institutional and divisional committees.
