ATHENS, W.Va. – Concord University and New River Community and Technical College are entering into an agreement that will give New River graduates a direct admissions path to CU to complete a baccalaureate degree.
Administration from both institutions gathered in the State Room of the Jean and Jerry L. Beasley Student Center on the morning of Tuesday, May 9, to make the collaboration official.
“We are pleased to sign this articulation agreement with Concord University to expand transfer opportunities for New River CTC students," said New River CTC President Dr. Bonny Copenhaver.
"This agreement provides defined pathways to make it easier for New River CTC graduates to transfer credits and continue their studies in a bachelor’s degree program at Concord in many areas including the sciences, business, computer science, psychology, social work and others. It’s a great day for New River CTC students.”
The two institutions have identified 103 transferable hours of general educational courses. Students who graduate with an associate degree and have a transferable GPA of at least 2.0 and are in good standing are guaranteed admission to CU.
“By working together, we can better serve the needs of the region and beyond by creating additional avenues for students to pursue higher education,” said Concord University President Kendra Boggess.
