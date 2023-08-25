ATHENS, W.Va. – This fall Concord University is offering a new Bachelor of Science in Cybersecurity designed to give students a thorough understanding of the core tenets of cybersecurity, effective program management, prevention and detection of cybersecurity events, defensive architectures, managing responses and mitigations and designing information systems securely.
The program prepares students for a wide variety of careers, such as cybersecurity analyst, security engineer, security consultant, penetration tester, and security operations center analyst.
Jobs in cybersecurity are offered by West Virginia employers such as the FBI in Clarksburg, Accenture, Booz Allen Hamilton, Deloitte, Navarro Research and Engineering, Leidos, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Raytheon Technologies, and the United Health Group, as well as state and local government.
Hospitals, higher education institutions, and the banking industry also need cybersecurity workers. Remote jobs are not uncommon in cybersecurity and would allow workers with high-paying salaries to stay in the area.
Concord’s Cybersecurity program builds upon the strengths of the Computer Science program, which has placed students at a wide range of companies including Google, NASA, Intel, Lockheed Martin, Capitol One, the FBI, and Red Hat, to name a few.
The program offers several in-demand courses that are not offered at other state institutions, such as Secure Coding, Cybersecurity Program Management, and Reverse Engineering. Students will also participate in a year-long major specific capstone project.
The degree is designed with recommendations from professional organizations such as the Association for Computing Machinery and the National Security Agency.
For more information about the B.S. in Cybersecurity program, please contact Lonnie Bowe at 304-384-5387 or lbowe@concord.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.