athens, w.va. – Concord University will have an open house on Thursday, March 2, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Erma Byrd Higher Education Center in Beckley.
The event is for students to explore more about the university and the services the Beckley center can offer while earning their degree through Concord.
Guests will hear from admissions counselors, professors, representatives from Financial Aid, and CU alumnus and Raleigh County native Gavin Ward of Ward Law Offices PLLC. There will also be a panel representing the Erma Byrd Higher Education Center to answer any questions guests may have.
“We want to make sure our future students, especially those who may choose to commute, know of the many ways Concord University is dedicated to helping the Mountain Lion family succeed while getting their degree,” said Amy Walker, an admissions counselor for Concord University.
Check-in will begin at 5:30 p.m., and light refreshments will be served. There is no cost to attend. For more information about Concord University’s Beckley campus and a link to register for the open house event, visit the website at https://www.concord.edu/about/beckley-location.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.