ATHENS, W.Va. – Concord University has received a $10,000 grant from Truist West Virginia Foundation to support the Pathways Scholarship.
The Pathways Scholarship – supported by funds raised by the Concord University Foundation and matched by The Maier Foundation of Charleston – is awarded annually to rising or current sophomores, juniors, or seniors who are West Virginia residents and face financial need that could force them to withdraw.
This year, $2,000 will be given to 50 students who apply and qualify for the Pathways Scholarship.
“We’re pleased to support The Pathways Scholarship,” said Patrick O’Malley, president for the Truist West Virginia Foundation. “Truist is committed to our purpose to inspire and build better lives and communities, and we believe the Truist West Virginia Foundation contribution to Concord University Foundation will help make a difference in the lives of many.”
