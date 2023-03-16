athens, w.va. – Concord University has earned Gold status in the 2023-2024 Military Friendly ® School designation.
Institutions earning the Military Friendly ® School designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey.
More than 1,800 schools participated in the 2023-2024 survey with 665 earning special awards for going above the standard.
The awards provide a more competitive view of how an organization is performing compared with similar organizations, and Concord University’s Gold award means the institution is within 10 percent of the 10th-ranked organization.
Methodology, criteria, and weightings were determined by combining the institution’s survey scores with the assessment of the institution’s ability to meet thresholds for student retention, graduation, job placement, loan repayment, persistence (degree advancement or transfer) and loan default rates for all students and, specifically, for student veterans.
“Despite our long-standing support for veterans, it has been several years since we last received this esteemed award,” said Dr. George Williams, Concord University’s veterans advocate, in a press release.
