ATHENS, W.Va. – Eleven Concord University students have achieved high placement among participants globally in a competitive online business simulation during the Spring 2023 semester.
Da’Vion Moore, Nick Cooper, Savannah Groom, Stella Dunn, Hunter Steel, Bryce Mutterback, Trey Spence, Ella Goodwin, Jordan Ballard, Caleb Dangerfield and Melinda Kostenko placed in the top ten percent of all competitors worldwide overall for the entire Capstone competition. Students participated in Capstone as a part of their Strategic Management class.
Capstone, provided by Capsim, simulates the management decision processes in a true-to-life, competitive environment. Every semester, Concord requires participation in the simulation as part of the business program capstone experience for students nearing graduation.
As part of the competition, each Concord student assumed the role of CEO of a simulated company. They were expected to assess the situation of a simulated business vis-à-vis other competitor firms managed by other students and then develop a sophisticated competitive strategy to position up to eight distinct products in five market segments and deliver desired results to shareholders as reflected by a balanced scorecard.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.