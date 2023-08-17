ATHENS, W.Va. – College enrollment is not falling at every college across the nation’s landscape.
Bucking a trend that has seen enrollment fall from 21 million in 2010 to 18.7 million in 2021, leaders at Concord University are welcoming an increased number of new students to campus for the 2023-24 academic year.
“It’s exciting to see the increase in our student numbers as an indication of growth post-COVID,” President Kendra Boggess said in a press release. "Our campus is thriving with eager students, dedicated faculty and staff who are all engaged in creating an exceptional learning environment.”
According to a preliminary count, over 472 first-time freshmen are making Concord their academic home for the Fall 2023 semester, comprising the largest group of first-time freshmen Concord has welcomed since Fall 2013 and represents a 27.6 percent increase over Fall 2022 census enrollment.
The students come to Concord from 32 West Virginia counties, 16 states and 17 countries with 96 percent receiving financial aid through grants or scholarships or both.
The incoming freshman class includes 95 PROMISE scholars and nine students who are taking advantage of the CU FREE tuition program. In addition, at least 141 students are transferring to Concord for the fall semester from over 80 different institutions.
“This is very exciting news,” Tammy Brown, chief enrollment management officer, said in the press release. "We haven’t seen this significant of an enrollment increase for incoming students in a long time. It’s kind of unexpected to be up when enrollment seems to be declining around us. We feel very fortunate to be in this position.”
More information about the university can be found at concord.edu/about
