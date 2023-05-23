ATHENS, W.Va. – The Concord University Board of Governors (BOG) will meet in regular session on Tuesday, June 6, with the executive committee convening in the Alumni Lounge at University Point at 3 p.m. and the full board meeting in the Pais Fellowship Hall at University Point at 4 p.m.
Committee meetings will be on Tuesday, May 30, via videoconference. The complete schedule can be found on the university’s website.
Members of the public wishing to join any committee meeting via videoconference may contact lwoolwine@concord.edu for login instructions.
An agenda will be available prior to the board meeting. Board agendas and minutes may also be accessed at concord.edu. From the home page, click About, Administration, and Board of Governors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.