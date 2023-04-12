athens, w.va. – The Concord University Alumni Association (CUAA) agreed in 2021 to sponsor the refurbishing of the balcony as part of the theater renovation project.
As of this spring, the organization has secured $37,500 from membership dues to add to their initial donation, raising a total of $75,000 to replace the seats in the Main Theatre auditorium balcony.
CUAA membership dues paid from 2021-2023 were allocated to the balcony project, an amount that would eventually combine with the group’s initial donation.
CUAA President Jared Tice, ‘06, said using dues to support the Foundation’s Theatre Renovation Project was a way of demonstrating to members that their donation is impacting and improving “The Campus Beautiful.”
“From public speaking courses and convocation speeches to fantastic theater performances and December commencement, every alum of Concord has a fond memory associated with the Main Theatre in Alexander Fine Arts,” Tice said.
The CUAA, according to Tice, has not embarked on a capital project of this size in his more than 12 years on the council.
“We’re grateful for the commitment from the CUAA to sponsor the balcony project,” he said.
Replacing the seats completes Phase I of the renovation. Phase II will focus on the stage.
For more information, visit concord.edu/ActTwo.
