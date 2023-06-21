washington, d.c. – The U.S. Department of Education is appropriating $4.1 million for six projects across West Virginia, including one at Concord University, that support universities and colleges in the state.
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., secured the federal funding by submitting Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) requests on behalf of West Virginia through the Fiscal Year 2023 funding bill.
Concord is set to get $642,000 to support geoscience programs.
Other schools getting federal funding are Marshall University Research Corporation, $1 million, to support research and education in cybersecurity, including the purchase of IT equipment and software; Glenville State College Research Corporation will receive $855,000 to purchase equipment and technology for the Land Resources department; West Virginia University at Parkersburg will spend $596 in funding on support upskilling incumbent workers program; and West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission is getting $227,000 to upgrade computer lab equipment for students.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.