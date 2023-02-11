Bridges named to Dean’s List
oxford, ohio – Jake Bridges of Lewisburg was named to the Dean’s List at Miami University for the 2022-23 fall semester.
Miami University students who are ranked in the top 20 percent of undergraduate students within their division for the fall semester 2022-23 have been named to the Dean’s List recognizing academic performance.
Bridges is earning a B.S. in Applied Science in Undeclared — Applied Science.
Thompson makes Dean’s List at James Madison
harrisonburg, va. – White Sulphur Springs resident Ashlee Thompson has been named to the Dean’s List at James Madison University for the fall 2022 semester. Students who earn Dean’s List honors must carry at least 12 graded credit hours and earn a grade point average of between 3.5 and 3.899. Thompson is majoring in Media Arts and Design.
Wranksky, Bond make Dean’s List at Berea
berea, ky. – More than 460 Berea College students, including Josiah Wransky of Union and Tania Bond of Hinton, were named to the Fall 2022 Dean’s List.
A student is named to the Dean’s List who achieves a GPA of 3.4 or higher while passing at least four total credits, a course load equivalent to 16 semester hours.
Darnell, Williams make Dean’s List at Belmont
nashville, tenn. – Ashleigh Darnell of Lewisburg and Morgan Williams of Daniels achieved the Dean’s List at Belmont University for the Fall 2022 semester.
Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a GPA of 3.5 with no grade below a C.
Harris graduates from Troy University
troy, ala. – Joel Harris of Oak Hill graduated from Troy University during the fall semester with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting degree.
David Hill named to Wofford’s Dean’s List
spartanburg, s.c. – David Hill of Daniels has been named to the fall 2022 Dean’s List.
To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must be enrolled for at least 12 semester hours of graded courses and attain a semester grade point average of 3.6 or higher.
3 from Beckley make Shepherd’s Dean’s List
shepherdstown, w.va. – Of the 900 students named to the Dean’s List at Shepherd University for the fall 2022 semester, three – Cecelia Mary Bechtel, Baxter Douglas Bickey and William Anderson Prudnickare – are from Beckley.
To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must achieve a minimum 3.4 grade point average for the semester while carrying at least 12 hours of coursework.
Herndon, Taylor make school’s President’s List
statesboro, ga. – Abigail Herndon of Crawley and Kristin Taylor of Peterstown were among approximately 2,150 students at Georgia Southern University to be named to the President’s List.
To be eligible for the President’s List, a student must have at least a 4.0 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.
