Teaching Artist Amie Durrman will instruct Clay for Youth as a part of Carnegie Hall’s Spring Classes & Workshops Series, which offers arts and crafts educational opportunities to students of all ages.
The clay class will be Saturdays, May 7, 14, and 21, from noon to 1:30 p.m., for 13-to-17-year-old students.
Students will explore various hand building techniques while creating functional and abstract forms. Demonstrations will include slab construction, coil building, and pinching. Students will also learn about surface decoration including applied textures and the application of underglazes.
Registration is $110 ($99 for members) and class size is limited.
To enroll visit carnegiehallwv.org/classes-and-workshops or pick up a Classes & Workshops brochure at 611 Church St., Lewisburg.