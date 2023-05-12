The Cadets of the Civil Air Patrol (CAP) will get a chance to take to the air at Raleigh County Memorial Airport on Saturday with one of CAP’s volunteer pilots.
Cadets will get to experience a flight in a single-engine aircraft from the right side of the cockpit. Not only do they get to learn from a CAP pilot; they get to experience the things they learn in the most hands-on way.
Through Sunday, Maj. Thomas Plass, Beckley composite squadron’s emergency service officer, along with Lt. Col Kathleen Dawson, will be leading 10 members on an 8-mile backpacking trip to the location of an old 414 crash site in Monongahela National Forest.
Cadets will be thrown into a real-life exercise searching for a downed aircraft. Cadets will set up a base camp, learn how to survive in a wilderness setting, and apply the skills that they have learned during their ground team training.
The Beckley Squadron meets from 6-8:30 p.m. at Raleigh County Memorial Airport on the lower level of the terminal building. Contact Lt. Col David Chaney at dchaney@wvwg.cap.gov for more information. The squadron welcomes all cadets 12 and older.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.