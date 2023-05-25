ghent, w.va. – New River Community and Technical College will offer two Class A CDL trainings during the summer.
Commercial driver’s license classes are scheduled to start on June 12 and July 31 at the college’s Advanced Technology Center in Ghent.
The Class A CDL trainings at New River CTC meet Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for six weeks. Students receive 180 contact hours of training to prepare them for the driving test, and students test on-site in the college’s truck on the last day of class.
New River CTC’s CDL class is approved for tuition assistance funding through Workforce West Virginia’s WIOA program and Workforce HEAPS.
To enroll in CDL training, students must have a full Class E license for one year and obtain a Class A CDL learner’s permit before the start of the training.
Preregistration is required for the class.
Visit https://www.newriver.edu/cdl/ for information on upcoming classes or to register for the course or contact Gloria Kincaid at 304-793-6101 or gkincaid@newriver.edu.
