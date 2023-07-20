lewisburg, w.va. – Koah Carter and Trysten Hughes of Greenbrier East High School have been named winners of Katherine Johnson scholarships, which aim to support local minority students in their pursuit of higher education and careers dedicated to serving others.
Established by the Greenbrier Historical Society in collaboration with the Katherine Johnson Family, the scholarships will be presented on Monday, July 31, at 2 p.m. at the North House Museum in Lewisburg.
Carter, residing in White Sulphur Springs, is an accomplished student who has earned a 4.0 overall grade point average. Throughout her time at Greenbrier East, Carter has demonstrated her leadership skills and passion for sports, having been a member of the National Honor Society, a cheerleader and a participant in basketball.
She is also a member of the MU Alpha Theta honors program.
After high school graduation, Carter plans to study at North Carolina A&T University in Greensboro, N.C., where she will major in physical therapy. Her ultimate goal is to become a physical therapist, either in a collegiate setting or for a professional sports league.
Alongside her academic pursuits, Carter has been actively involved in community service within her church and has contributed to cleaning up the West Virginia State Fair grounds.
Hughes, a resident of Lewisburg, has also earned a 4.0 GPA. He has been a member of the National Honor Society and the MU Alpha Theta honors program.
He has also been involved with 4-H and marching band and has served as captain of the color guard.
Hughes has also participated in cross-country track and the Go Global Interact Club.
Hughes plans to attend West Virginia University to major in biology, aspiring to become a physician or surgeon.
