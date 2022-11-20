lewisburg, w.va. – Are you a weaver, jewelry maker, science teacher or love to make bird houses? Do you know a heritage craft that you want to share with the next generation? If so, Carnegie Hall wants to hear from you.
Carnegie Hall is looking for artists and crafters to teach classes for their 2023 Spring Class and Workshop Series and for the July 2023 Kids’ College program. Qualified applicants will have a love of what they do and a willingness to teach to others. No degree is necessary.
Spring classes and workshops will be scheduled February through May and can be single-day events or multiple-day series. Classes can be tailored for youth, adults or a combination of ages. Carnegie Hall has facilities for instruction in clay, dance, music, arts, weaving, cooking, photography, and more. Instructor pay is based on the number of participants per class, so encourage your friends and family to attend.
Carnegie Hall is also looking for instructors to participate in Kids’ College, Carnegie Hall’s two-week summer arts and science day camp. Kids’ College 2023 will be July 10-14 and July 17-21 and offers up to five classes for students per day. Instructors can teach mornings, afternoons, both, or for just one class period. Pay for Kids’ College is based on a fixed per class rate, so income depends on the number of classes taught.
Any artist or crafter is welcome to submit a proposal by visiting www.carnegiehallwv.org/classes-and-workshops or by contacting Harmony Flora, Carnegie Hall’s education director, at 304-645-7917, or by email to education@carnegiehallwv.org. Interested Instructors can also stop by the Carnegie Hall business office at 611 Church St. in Lewisburg.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.