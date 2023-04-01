Carnegie Hall’s 29th Annual Creative Youth Art Exhibit awards ceremony took place on March 6 as friends and family filled the Hamilton Auditorium to celebrate the accomplishments of Greenbrier Valley’s young artists.
Creative Youth is a juried art show each spring that features the talent and imagination of Greenbrier County students in grades 4-12. Children from public, private, and home schools submit their work for this juried art exhibit.
The Best In Show Award went to Tova Cherniak, a Greenbrier Academy for Girls ninth-grader, with her painting “Our World Divided.” The Carnegie Hall’s Choice Award was given to Crichton Elementary fourth-grader Haley Kincaid for her mixed-media “A Joyful Sound.”
The Elementary School Division (Grades 4-5) ribbon winners: Drawing – Journey Patterson (winner), Myllie Waid (runner-up), Cleo McLaughlin (third place); Mixed Media – Rylan Boothe (winner), Haley Kincaid (runner-up), Haley Kennedy (third place), Arianna Norris (honorable mention); Painting – Tayton Martin (winner), Jordan Vestal (runner-up), Sienna Hamons (third place), Rachel Walkup (honorable mention); Printmaking – Hayden Hendrix (winner), Justice Keener (runner-up), Jack Syner (third place), Kelani McDowell (honorable mention).
The Middle School Division (Grades 6-8) ribbon winners: Drawing – Ainsly Wykle (winner), Sonja Regalado (runner-up), and Emma Vincent (third place); Mixed Media – Jenna Hunter (winner), Aurora Gunnoe (runner-up), and Irelyn Said (third place). Painting – Emily Ford (winner), Hudson Miller (runner-up), and Ella Berry (third place). Photography – Sydney Norman (winner), and Kinsey Brammer (runner-up); Printmaking – Sarah Cornelius (winner), Noah Ramos/Logan Andrews (runner-up), Aaron Rodes (third place), Gia White (honorable mention).
The High School Division (Grades 9-12) ribbon winners: Drawing – Harley Massie (winner), Olivia Sa (runner-up), and Sabrina Acker (third place); Mixed Media – Conner Friend (winner), Riley Robertson (runner-up), and Tessa Barnette (third place); Painting – Tova Cherniak (winner), Oceana Carter (runner-up), and Sydney Robinson (third place); Printmaking – Elizabeth Clay (winner), and Samantha Edwards (runner-up); Digital Art — Connor Tincher (winner).
