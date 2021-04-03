Concord University’s office of Career Development is hosting its annual jobs events April 12-13 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in a completely virtual format.
Phil Lewis, Director of Career Services for at the school, says this year’s events were designed with flexibility and convenience in mind.
“We listened to comments from employers and our own students while developing the virtual concept,” he said. “Most employers have multiple meetings daily and students always have classes to juggle so the virtual model meets those needs.”
The Career Fair will give employers the ability to schedule specific times they’re available for interviews. Likewise, students will then be able to search the list of registered employers and choose their preferences for submitting resumes.
Concord is also hosting the popular Teacher Recruitment Event separately on April 15-16 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for regional school systems to talk with education majors.
Lewis suggests that employers and students should register with CU’s careers platform by contacting the Career Services office at: 304-384-6292.