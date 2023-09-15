washington, d.c. – Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., announced she will host four Academy Days this fall for West Virginia students interested in learning more about opportunities at the U.S. service academies and available Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) scholarships.
One will be at Woodrow Wilson High School in Beckley on Sunday, Sept. 17, from 2 to 4 p.m.
During the event, various service academy admissions representatives and local ROTC scholarship program representatives will be available to answer questions, and members of Sen. Capito’s staff will provide information regarding her academy nomination application process.
An appointment to a U.S. Service Academy is a fully funded education opportunity valued from $240,000 to more than $400,000.
