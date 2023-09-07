washington, d.c. – An essay contest for West Virginia fourth-graders has been launched as a companion to the celebration of the 2023 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree.
The Capitol Christmas Tree – known as “The People’s Tree” – lights up the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol during the holiday season and is selected from a different national forest each year. This year, the tree will come from West Virginia’s Monongahela National Forest.
Students are invited to describe in 500 words why they love West Virginia’s forests and public lands, incorporating the theme of the 2023 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree: “Endlessly Wild & Wonderful.”
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., will select one student from statewide submissions to receive an all-expenses paid trip for the winner and one guardian to travel to Washington, D.C., in late November or early December to take part in the official tree-lighting ceremony alongside members of the U.S. House of Representatives, the U.S. Senate and the public.
The student will be invited to attend several other festivities during the visit and may have an opportunity to read the winning essay publicly.
The contest is open to all fourth-grade students who are residents of West Virginia. Essays should be no more than 500 words, and submitted to uscapitolchristmastree.com/essay. Include the name of the student, parent’s email address, name of the student’s teacher and principal, and name, address and phone number of the student’s school.
Submit essays by Sept. 26. The winner will be announced in early October.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.