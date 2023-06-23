beckwith — A summer chock-full of fun and learning commenced this week at Fayette County Park.
The first Camp SOAR (Summer Outdoor Arts and Recreation), geared toward children ages 8-12, began Wednesday at the county park and will help local children engage in nature education over a six-week period.
According to Shelby Holt, SOAR site supervisor, the summer sessions will expose participants to the outdoor environment of the sprawling county park as well as once a week of offsite adventures at ACE Adventure Resort.
Thursday’s first planned jaunt to ACE was to feature rock climbing, for example. Later activities will include ziplining, aerial park activities and mountain biking.
SOAR, which operates under the umbrella of the Fayette Family Resource Network and is aligned with Adventure: Fayette County, allows student participants to register for various weeks of activities, Holt explained. Participants may sign up for one or multiple weeks of camp.
The camp is at Fayette County Park from 12:30 to 5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, with the exception of the Thursday field trips.
“We have some kids that signed up for all six weeks, some kids signed up for two, some signed up for one,” said Holt.
The first week’s turnout was a little light, and Holt reminds families that “we still do have remaining spots available.”
“I think the numbers are a little lower just because it’s our first year and not a lot of people have heard of the program, but we’re hoping to spread awareness and continue to spread our name through the community,” Holt said. “A lot of people have heard of Adventure: Fayette County and the programs they offer, but this is a new program through Adventure: Fayette County.
“I expect it to grow over the coming years.”
The first day was a success, she said.
“It’s gone really well so far,” she said. “I just heard a kid say it was the best day of his life.”
Activities on park grounds each week will center on stations geared to education, creation, recreation and relaxation. For example, students at the education station Wednesday spent time “examining different bird’s nests and had the opportunity to build their own bird’s nest, and it was really impressive,” Holt said.
At the creation station, participants made posters of mountain landscapes.
“The mountains are obstacles they’ve already overcome, and the clouds are their goals and their dreams.”
The recreation station included volleyball and playing on the playground, and the relaxation station focused on nature journaling. At the latter station, Katie Johnson had children get involved in several activities before they wrote their journal entries, including a brief meditation walk, which she called “a really good way to turn your brain off when you’ve had a busy day.”
During the exercise, she urged the children to focus on using their senses to explore the nature around them.
“It’s going to be different activities each day,” Holt explained. “Each week, we’re going to mix it up so that kids that are coming all six weeks can have a variety of activities and aren’t doing the same thing.”
Each day includes a 30-minute period for snacks and free time.
With the exception of one week, the fee for remaining weeks is $75. According to Holt, scholarships for 25 percent off, 50 percent off and 90 percent off are being offered to those in need of financial assistance.
For more information on registering for coming weeks, visit fayettefrn.com/camp-soar/. Anyone with questions can call 304-574-1111. Email Holt at shelbyholt.soar@gmail.com when exploring the possibility of a scholarship.
Holt said SOAR is a community collaboration.
“We partner with a lot of different pieces of the community like the county commission (which) has funded half of the program,” she said. “And we did get some grant funding from some other resources. And the Family Resource Network has been helping us, as well.”
Parents can register their children and bring them to the park to participate, or the children can catch buses in the Valley area and at New River Primary in Oak Hill.
The camp features eight staff members each week, and five of them are junior counselors under the age of 18. “And we do have additional volunteers from the community coming in to share their skills and expertise,” Holt said.
For more on the Fayette Family Resource Network, visit fayettefrn.com/. For more on Adventure: Fayette County, go to www.adventurefayette.org/. For more on Fayette County Park, visit www.facebook.com/FayetteCountyPark1268/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.