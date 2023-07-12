BEREA, Ky. – Lily Burr, a resident of Rainelle, W.Va., has been named to the Spring 2023 Dean's List at Berea College.
A student is named to the Dean's List who achieves a GPA of 3.4 or higher while passing at least four total credits, a course load equivalent to 16 semester hours.
Berea College is a private liberal arts work college in Berea, Ky., with an enrollment of 1,661. Founded in 1855, Berea College was the first college in the Southern United States to be coeducational and racially integrated.
