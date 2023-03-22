On Wednesday, March 22, at approximately 10 a.m., Sergeant C.S. Maynard and Corporal T.G. Kania were notified of a possible bomb threat at Gilbert PK-8 School located at 1 Lion County Way in the Gilbert area of Mingo County.
Sgt. Maynard, Cpl. Kania and K9 Dino conducted a sweep of the school and located nothing of concern. State Police units were assisted by the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office, Gilbert Volunteer Fire Department and STAT emergency services.
