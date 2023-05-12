Patrice Sterling, a rising junior at Bluefield State University, has been selected as one of 75 Apple/Thurgood Marshall College Fund/Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) scholars to receive a 12-week paid internship with Apple as a system integration engineer for their watch team.
The program also included an immersion seminar in April, a mentor and mentee component, and an academic scholarship award.
Sterling has also received additional scholarships for the 2023-14 academic year – the Society of Women Engineers Scholarship and the Student Careers Studio merit-based scholarship, which provides financial assistance for underrepresented students pursuing higher education, and the Gamma Beta Phi Leadership Scholarship based on leadership development and achievement at the BSU chapter or Society’s National Executive Committee level.
Based on her academic and professional track record, Sterling was selected in the top 5 percent of applicants for a paid internship working with software engineers at Microsoft and Cyborg Mobile last summer.
Sterling is an active participant in student life at the university as the president of the BSU chapter of Gamma Beta Phi honor society, student representative to the Bluefield State Honors College student representative, and secretary of the university’s International Student Organization.
