The fertility rate in West Virginia is the eighth lowest in the nation, yet in 2020 there were still around 18,000 infants born in the state. Many of these children experience developmental delays that remain unnoticed until lifelong complications arise.
According to the Brookings Institute, more than 200 million children in the developing world are at risk of developmental delays due to poverty, nutritional deficiencies and a lack of educational opportunity.
To address that, various programs have existed since 1990 under the federal Education of the Handicapped Act, and now there is a program in West Virginia called Birth to Three which operates under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act.
"Birth to Three is an early intervention program that coaches families on how to work with their children who have developmental delays,” said Phillip Parlier, an ongoing service coordinator.
When asked what role a service coordinator plays in helping to coach these families, Parlier said, "We really work together as a team to identify what the children need.”
"If a parent has a concern about their child's speech, then I can relay that to other providers and set up anything additional they might need,” he said.
As the title suggests, coordinators offer coordination with physical therapists, speech pathologists, hearing and vision specialists, psychologists, developmental specialists and even dietitians.
The impact on the children cannot be overestimated.
Parlier's son, Athen, participated in the program and benefited from the resources available.
David Brown is another parent who has children in the program. Brown's son Dallas is 2 years old and will age out of the program next spring when he turns 3 while his daughter, Lilly, is 6 months old but is already benefiting from the opportunity.
"After our first two or three sessions, we started to notice they were developing better and getting back on track where they should be,” Brown said. "Lilly started walking even earlier than we initially expected and the changes were noticeable within a month."
Services listed on a family's IFSP (Individual Family Service Plan) are provided at no cost to families, said Rachel Hamner, Birth to Three program director.
"I would actually encourage every parent to see if they are eligible for the program because of the enormous positive impact it will have and the humongous advantage it will give their child's future," Brown said.
That sentiment is further echoed by another parent of a child in the program.
"Neurotypical or not, I believe every child could benefit from the program ,and if a parent is given the opportunity, then it's a golden ticket to their child's success,” said Kayla O’Connor, a mother.
