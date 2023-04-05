Bluefield State University student Chase Belcher of Peterstown has been selected to receive a $3,000 West Virginia Contractors Association Scholarship.
The scholarship was presented to Belcher by Gene Thompson, chair of the WVCA Scholarship Fund Foundation, during the annual West Virginia Construction and Design EXPO in Charleston. Students representing institutions of higher education from throughout West Virginia competed for this year’s scholarships.
Dr. Kerry Stauffer, professor of civil engineering technology at Bluefield State University, commented in a press release, “With the hard work Chase invests in his academic endeavors, as well as his significant amount of real-world construction experience, it was an honor to recommend him for this scholarship. We are proud of Chase, and I’m confident he will succeed in the engineering and construction industry.”
The son of Kevin and Jennifer Belcher, both of whom are Bluefield State Civil Engineering Technology graduates, Chase is a member of the Bluefield State University student chapter/American Society of Civil Engineers.
The CAWV, the state’s largest full-service construction association, represents over 475 firms in the building, highway, and utility construction industry throughout West Virginia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.