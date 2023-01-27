Dr. Tammy Donahue's latest children’s book, “Dr. Darcey,” received a Mom’s Choice Award in 2022 for “excellence in family-friendly media,” according to the MCA website.
The book focuses on the relationship between a hearing-impaired teacher and her students.
Dr. Donahue was born and raised in Beckley, W.Va., where she graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School before attending Marshall University. It was there that Donahue earned the first of her many qualifications before moving out of state to attend the University of Virginia. After obtaining a master’s degree in Curriculum & Instruction, Donahue attended Virginia Tech, where she acquired another master’s degree as an education specialist. Not resting on her laurels, Donahue obtained her Doctorate in Educational Administration from the University of Virginia.
With over 32 years of extensive educational experience, Donahue has a keen insight into the relationship between a mentor and a student.
“I love teaching – especially reading and writing. I feel like my purpose in life is to teach others to read and write and to realize the power of literacy,” Donahue elucidated.
After returning home, Donahue began her teaching odyssey at Maxwell Elementary before moving to Park Middle School four years ago. “I have been the happiest in my career since I moved back to West Virginia,” Donahue said.
Her mission extends far beyond the classroom, however, as she is the award-winning author of three books. Her second book, “Emma,” received a 5-star Reader’s Favorite Award.
Her latest book, “Dr. Darcey,” is illustrated by Park Middle School’s very own art teacher, Alyssa Shea. “I envision it being used by principals at the start of the school year to remind teachers of the importance of building strong relationships in the classroom. Strong relationships create student success,” Donahue described.
“My most recent book, 'Dr. Darcey,' was inspired by my gifted students at Park. I have a hearing loss. A student said something that I totally misunderstood, and the entire class, including me, broke into laughter when I repeated what I thought the student had said. I decided to write a story about a teacher with a hearing loss,” Donahue said while explaining the premise behind her award-winning story.
“I believe the book is great for students in several ways. I also believe it is a good message for teachers, as the primary focus is on the strong bond and relationship that Dr. Darcey has with her students,” Donahue said.
More information about Donahue and her work can be found on her website, https://tammydonahue.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.