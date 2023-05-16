GLENVILLE, W.Va. – The Glenville State University (GSU) Department of Business has recognized Ian Pomeroy of Beckley, W.Va., as the Outstanding Accounting Student.
He has been a member of GSU’s football team and has completed accounting internships with Hess, Stewart, & Campbell, Compliance LLC, and Baker Tilly. He also plans to pursue an MBA.
He was recognized among other Distinguished Business Students for 2023. Recognition of these top business students at Glenville State University is based on multiple criteria including academic achievement, class rank, campus involvement, and leadership in department classes and programs.
