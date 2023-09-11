While many students are filing into their classrooms on Tuesday for a typical day of school, 160 Beckley-Stratton Middle School sixth-grade students will board buses for a week of hands-on outdoor learning and adventures at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Fayetteville.
“This is a once-in-a-lifetime trip for our students,” said Yahon Smith, principal. “Science Adventure School helps students build relationships with their peers and teachers while also building a positive attitude towards their school, and we appreciate West Virginia University for choosing our school to start this amazing adventure program.”
Beckley-Stratton Middle School was the first to be invited to the program six years ago, and now, the pilot group of students who participated are seniors in high school.
“Many have stayed very close friends because of the experience they had at SAS,” said Angela Mazzella, group leader and BEST teacher, in a press release. "They were also the only group who ever went through a leadership program and returned as 8th graders to SAS."
The WVU Science Adventure School is a three-night, four-day outdoor learning experience for sixth-grade students from around the state with an experiential, science-based curriculum led by WVU students. Past Adventure Schools have included both the science behind and participation in: rock climbing, zip lining, canoeing, archery, and BMX. The students also learn about wildlife and teamwork.
“Our first year, we had no idea what we were in store for. It was the most amazing experience for both the students and for us teachers,” said Mazzella. “Each new year, students beg us to return. It is a lot of work, but it is extremely worth it.”
Beckley-Stratton Middle School is the largest and most diverse middle school in Raleigh County. For many, this will be their first opportunity in outdoor learning beyond the traditional classroom.
