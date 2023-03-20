The Beckley Police Department has scheduled two Junior Police and Leadership Academy events in June with an aim of fostering better communication between youth and the department through education.
The goal of the academy is to provide informational sessions about the structure and activities of the department. The JPA class is not a "training" class but is an "information" class, a behind-the-scenes look at police activities, according to a press release from the police department.
The first academy is scheduled to run from Monday, June 12, through Friday, June 16.
The department will host a second academy from Monday, June 26, through Friday, June 30.
Both academies will run from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day. Class size is limited to 21 students. Registrations will be accepted for youth 11-14 years old. Sixth-, seventh-, eighth- and incoming ninth-grade students currently enrolled in BEST and Park middle schools or fifth-graders currently enrolled in the feeder elementary schools may apply.
The JPA program operates on the premise that informed and educated youth will be more supportive of police officers and the department and will become better leaders within their schools and communities. In the week-long academy, students will have a better understanding of the day-to-day responsibilities and duties that officers are tasked with on a regular basis.
