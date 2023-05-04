SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. — The bear has returned to the dumpster at Zela Elementary School in Summersville.
Principal James Marsh, who, with the black bear, became a social media sensation earlier this week when surveillance video showed a brief encounter between the two, said Thursday on MetroNews “Talkline” the bear was back in the dumpster overnight Wednesday even after steps were taken to keep it out.
https://wvmetronews.com/2023/05/04/the-bear-that-wont-go-away/
