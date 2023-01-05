The BAF Scholarship Portal is open and accepting applications for over 190 scholarship funds established by individuals, firms and organizations wishing to assist students in furthering their education.
While the majority of scholarships benefit Raleigh County applicants, there are scholarships designated for Fayette, Mercer, Monroe, Summers, Webster and Wyoming students.
To apply, go to www.bafwv.org and click on the scholarship tab.
