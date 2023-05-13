Award-winning author W. Jeff Barnes’ debut novel “Mingo” was named the 2022 Readers Favorite International Book Contest Gold Medal Winner for Southern Fiction.
The story is set against the backdrop of coal-rich, hard-scrabble West Virginia and “civilized,” segregated Virginia, and highlights the lesser-known facts of the West Virginia coal war and the Battle of Blair Mountain, the largest armed uprising in the U.S. since the Civil War and the largest labor uprising in American history.
“I’ve heard it said that if you want to learn history, read a history text. If you want to learn history, read historical fiction,” Barnes says.
The Mountain State native says he was always fascinated by the Matewan Massacre and the years his father spent mining coal in West Virginia.
“My goal in writing ‘Mingo’ was to do just that – expose readers to an important piece of American history they likely know nothing about in a compelling and entertaining way.”
Mingo reveals the deep divide between corporate might and those seeking a fair wage for an honest day’s work. The novel plumbs the depths of brotherly love, betrayal, and the power of reconciliation amid the deadly struggle to unionize America’s coalfields.
The book is available now at all major bookstores, independent booksellers, and online retailers.
Barnes will be in Bramwell, W.Va., on Monday, May 15, for a talk and presentation at Montcalm High School and Bluefield High School (Bluefield, W.Va.). He will then travel to Beckley on Tuesday to interact and present to students at Woodrow Wilson High School.
