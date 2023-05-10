Dr. Seth and LaRinda Kaplan established the Kaplan Family Fund for Learning Disabilities in Southern WV to support educators pursuing training in reading programs with a focus on dyslexia methodologies.
Current educators in McDowell, Mingo and Wyoming counties are encouraged to apply for this two-day multisensory structured phonetic training, which will be at the Larry Joe Harless Center in Gilbert, W.Va., on July 27-28.
Applications are due May 31.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.