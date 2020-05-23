philippi — Dr. Joan Propst, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs of Alderson Broaddus University, has released the President’s, Dean’s, and Honorable Mention lists to recognize students for their academic distinction.
Full-time students who earned a 3.60 or above are named to the Dean’s List.
Students who achieved a 3.40 to 3.59 are given honorable mention. To be named to the President’s List, a student must be on the Dean’s List at AB for five semesters.
The following area students were named:
Dean’s List
Greenbrier County: Benjamin Neal, Jessica Surgeon.
Raleigh County: Sakinah Burger, Dylan Foster.
Honorable Mention:
Raleigh County: Heather Bare, Natalie Hall, Heather Kiblinger.