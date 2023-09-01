Financially troubled Alderson Broaddus University, which had already voted to close under pressure, has officially declared bankruptcy.
The filing was made in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of West Virginia.
The affairs of the private university in Philippi will be handled by the trustee who will be appointed by the bankruptcy court to oversee the collection and liquidation of assets and the payment of appropriate claims made by creditors, according to a news release distributed by Alderson Broaddus.
The bankruptcy filing suggests Alderson Broaddus has between 100 and 200 creditors, somewhere between $1 million and $10 million in assets and between $10 million and $50 million in liabilities.
The university’s board of trustees released a statement Thursday notifying members of the campus community of their decision.
“The AB Board is grateful to the students, employees, alumni and donors who have embodied the Christian spirit of the University, and through them, the legacy of AB will live on,” said AB Board Chair James Garvin.
Alderson Broaddus is a private Baptist college that has roots in Philippi, Barbour County, starting in 1909. Two other Baptist institutions combined in 1932 to form Alderson Broaddus College, and the institution was named a university in 2013.
About 750 students have enrolled there in recent years.
