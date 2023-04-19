Charleston, W.Va. - The West Virginia Department of Education has announced the 2023 Albert Yanni Scholarship recipients.
This year, 30 career technical education (CTE) students in the state were awarded the $2,000 scholarship for the upcoming school year. The award will assist them to pursue advanced education and/or training related to their career aspirations.
Among the 2023 Albert Yanni Scholarship recipients are: Maison Cambell, Fayette Institute of Technology, Fayette County; Bailey Caraway, Greenbrier High School, Greenbrier County; Michael Fraley, James Monroe High School, Monroe County; Emma Lurches, Mercer County Technical Education Center, Mercer County; Julia Kirby, Nicholas County Career and Technical Center; Nicholas County; Trinity Martin, Greenbrier East High School, Greenbrier County; and Abigail Garfield, Greenbrier East High School, Greenbrier County.
