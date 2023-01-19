New River Community and Technical College received a $100,000 American Electric Power (AEP) Foundation grant to support the purchase of equipment for the college’s development of an Aircraft Maintenance Technician School.
“We appreciate AEP’s support in assisting the College to develop innovative programs,” said New River CTC President Dr. Bonny Copenhaver in a press release. “College programs, like this one, are designed to meet the needs of employers in our region and to train and employ community members. Partners like Appalachian Power and the AEP Foundation are essential in helping us to fulfill our mission as a community college.”
The Aircraft Maintenance Technician School with an Airframe and Powerplant rating will support manufacturing and innovation initiatives by working with the Raleigh County Memorial Airport and the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority. New River CTC’s Board of Governors along with the West Virginia Community and Technical College Council approved the purchase of a hangar at the Raleigh County Memorial Airport in 2022.
