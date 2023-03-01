The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) Office of Career Technical Education will host two days at the West Virginia Legislature this week.
Adult Education Day is Thursday, March 2, and Career Technical Education (CTE) Day is Friday, March 3.
Adult Education Day provides information about the free programs and services available to those seeking to advance their skills to obtain educational and employment opportunities. Adult learners from around the state will share their personal successes achieved through participation in the WVDE’s Adult Education program.
Last year, almost 10,000 adult learners were served by the programs. More than 2,000 enrolled in post-secondary education and training, and more than 5,000 industry-recognized credentials were awarded. Participants can utilize these resources to find success in their future endeavors.
On Friday, CTE Day will host more than 200 students from 40 CTE programs who will showcase their skills and ongoing projects. Programs such as ProStart, Health Care, Broadcasting Technology, Pre-Engineering and Robotics will be on display. Participants will also share the importance and impact of their student-empowered learning through Simulated Workplace with legislators.
West Virginia offers 65 unique CTE programs of study in 16 industry career clusters that provide students with career exploration opportunities. During the 2021-2022 school year, 50,000 students in grades 6-12 completed a CTE course in the state.
