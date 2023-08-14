beckley, w.va – Active Southern West Virginia will be hosting a Fall 2023 Kids Run Club, beginning Aug. 15 during after-school hours.
The Kids Run Club program is free and structured and empowers kids to stay active and learn essential health habits.
The program incorporates dynamic activities, proper warm-ups and cool-downs, fostering a love for exercise and well-being at an early age.
The Kids Run Club mini-grant aims to empower kids to thrive in a safe and supportive environment through teacher volunteers dedicating their time to make a lasting impact. The mini-grant includes a wealth of resources of support including online coaches’ training, mailed training manuals for all coaches, end-of-season medals for participants, technical support from Active SWV, and $250 funding for exercise equipment and other health essentials.
All teachers and staff at schools across the state can apply, whether starting from scratch or continuing a previous Kids Run Club. Previous mini-grant recipients are encouraged to reapply.
The application process opens on Aug. 15 and closes on Sept. 22. Visit https://activeswv.org/2023/07/fall-kids-run-club-mini-grant-open-august-15th/ to submit your application.
