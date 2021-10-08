The Academy of Careers and Technology School of Practical Nursing graduated a total of 30 students this year. Nursing students are provided necessary knowledge to pass the NCLEX-PN exam and qualify for licensure by the West Virginia State Board of Examiners for Licensed Practical Nurses.
The evening class pinning ceremony was June 15, 2021, at the Beckley Raleigh County Conference Center, with 12 graduates. Instructors are Michele Harless, BSN, RN; and Charity Riggs, BSN, RN. Evening class awards presented included: Valedictorian Chandler Hall; Salutatorian Amber Nelson; Professional Student Hillary Ferrell; Leadership Patrick Blankenship; Clinical Excellence Kayla Clark and Sydnee Hanshaw; Rising Star Award Brooke Miller; and Spirit of Nursing Lindsey Smith. Additionally, all students in the evening class received Faithful Attendance awards.
The day class pinning ceremony was July 29, 2021, also at the Beckley Raleigh County Conference Center, with 18 students graduating. Instructors are Coralee Hatcher, MSATE, BSN, RN; Elizabeth Lawrence, MSN, MSATE, RN; and Denise Thomas, BSN, RN. Day class awards presented included: Valedictorian Jessica Whitt Lester; Salutatorian Nicole Shepherd; Most Professional Frances Stevens; Perseverance Stacey Ward-Pittman; Spirit of Nursing Keely Tucker; Perfect Attendance Cyndle Sansom and Jessica Whitt Lester; and Certificate of Excellence in Attendance Ashlee Honaker, Nicole Shepherd and Frances Stevens.
The 12-month day class starts each August, and the evening class lasts approximately 15 months, with varying start dates. Financial assistance is available for those who qualify. Due to new funding, most attend free or nearly free. Visit wvact.net for more information about these programs.